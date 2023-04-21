Windsor Jewish Film Festival Returns Next Week

The 20th anniversary of the Ruth and Bernard Friedman Windsor Jewish Film Festival takes place next week.

Beginning on Monday, April 24th until Thursday, April 27th, ten films will be showcased for the 2023 season, including Farewell Mister Haffman; Where Life Begins; Hitler’s Aunt; Barren; Tango Shalom; Image of Victory; The Replacement; Those Who Remained; Time to Say Goodbye; and Four Winters.

Written, directed and produced by some of the world’s most impressive and illustrious Jewish storytellers, organizers say these films serve the Film Festival’s goal of exposing the Jewish and non-Jewish community to the diversity of Jewish culture, permitting for the breaking of barriers through a thrilling screening environment.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“The lineup of films this year pays homage to our heritage, and does so beautifully,” said Helen Arbour, Co-Chair for the Windsor Jewish Film Festival.

Tickets are $14.00 and can be purchased at windsorjewishfestival.ca, or at Cineplex Odeon Devonshire Mall prior to each screening.