Tornado Watch Issued For Windsor & Essex County

Environment Canada has issued a Tornado Watch for Windsor and Essex County.

They say thunderstorms are developing over Michigan and are expected to track eastward into Ontario. As the Great Lakes are very cold, at this time they say there is a great deal of uncertainty as to how strong these thunderstorms will be as they cross into Ontario.

Should the cold temperatures of the lakes be overcome, they say a strong line of thunderstorms that may produce tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Thunderstorms are expected to move east of the area late this afternoon.

A Tornado Watch is issued when “conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms with one or more tornadoes.”

The watch may be upgraded to a Tornado Warning if “one or more tornadoes are occurring in the area specified or rotation is detected on Doppler weather radar, or when someone spots a supercell tornado or a landspout on the ground.”