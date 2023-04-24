Papa Roach Ignites The Colosseum Stage This July

High-octane, alternative rock band Papa Roach is set to take over The Colosseum stage at Caesars Windsor with special guest Gob on Thursday, July 20th.

For over 25 years, Papa Roach has delivered their fans infectious anthems across eleven studio albums. Known for songs such as “Scars,” “Lifeline,” “Help,” and “Last Resort,” the band has spawned 25 Top 10 Hits on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, including eight Number Ones. In 2022, Papa Roach celebrated their most recent Number One with the track “No Apologies”, which is featured on their latest record Ego Trip.

Papa Roach’s eleventh studio album is the band at arguably its boldest and most brilliant. Packed with energy and spontaneity across 14 tracks, Ego Trip proves Papa Roach is still brimming with fresh and familiar ideas. While the fuzzed-up garage rock of “Bloodline” and the mammoth synth-tinged melodies of “Dying To Believe” highlight the band at its sonic best, the string-led “Leave A Light On” and rock radio anthem “No Apologies” showcase lead vocalist Jacoby Shaddix at his vocal and lyrical peak.

Showtime is 8:00pm. Tickets go on sale at 10:00am on Friday, April 28th. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca.