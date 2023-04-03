CloudyNow
14 °C
57 °F
Periods Of Drizzle Or RainTue
11 °C
52 °F		Showers Or ThunderstormsWed
20 °C
68 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudThu
10 °C
50 °F

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

OPP Seeking Public’s Assistance Identifying Person Of Interest

Monday April 3rd, 2023, 2:40pm

County News
0
0
0

 Lakeshore OPP is seeking the public’s assistance to identify a person of interest from incidents that occurred in Centennial Park in Puce.

On April 2, 2023, at approximately 3:50pm, police say a resident reported that they had been approached and physical contact was made by a male while walking in Centennial Park. A second report was received from another resident reporting a similar incident occurring to them.

The male is described as:

  • East Indian
  • approximately 70 years of age
  • 5’8″ thin build, 0’s
  • long grey beard
  • traditional East Indian clothing with a winter coat
  • turban
  • was riding a blue/green bike

Police would like to speak to this individual. Anyone having information regarding this person, contact the Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.

 

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message