OPP Seeking Public’s Assistance Identifying Person Of Interest
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday April 3rd, 2023, 2:40pm
Lakeshore OPP is seeking the public’s assistance to identify a person of interest from incidents that occurred in Centennial Park in Puce.
On April 2, 2023, at approximately 3:50pm, police say a resident reported that they had been approached and physical contact was made by a male while walking in Centennial Park. A second report was received from another resident reporting a similar incident occurring to them.
The male is described as:
- East Indian
- approximately 70 years of age
- 5’8″ thin build, 0’s
- long grey beard
- traditional East Indian clothing with a winter coat
- turban
- was riding a blue/green bike
Police would like to speak to this individual. Anyone having information regarding this person, contact the Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.
