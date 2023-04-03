OPP Seeking Public’s Assistance Identifying Person Of Interest

Lakeshore OPP is seeking the public’s assistance to identify a person of interest from incidents that occurred in Centennial Park in Puce.

On April 2, 2023, at approximately 3:50pm, police say a resident reported that they had been approached and physical contact was made by a male while walking in Centennial Park. A second report was received from another resident reporting a similar incident occurring to them.

The male is described as:

East Indian

approximately 70 years of age

5’8″ thin build, 0’s

long grey beard

traditional East Indian clothing with a winter coat

turban

was riding a blue/green bike

Police would like to speak to this individual. Anyone having information regarding this person, contact the Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.