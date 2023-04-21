Is This Your Pony?
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday April 21st, 2023, 8:21am
Windsor police say this pony was seen wandering Amherstburg last night and is currently safe at a local farm.
Anyone with information on the owner or location of this pony’s home is asked to contact Windsor Police Service, Amherstburg Detachment, at 519-736-8559.
