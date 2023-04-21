CloudyNow
Is This Your Pony?

Friday April 21st, 2023, 8:21am

Amherstburg
0
0
0

Windsor police say this pony was seen wandering Amherstburg last night and is currently safe at a local farm.

Anyone with information on the owner or location of this pony’s home is asked to contact Windsor Police Service, Amherstburg Detachment, at 519-736-8559.

