CloudyNow
10 °C
50 °F
SunnyThu
15 °C
59 °F		Periods Of RainFri
12 °C
54 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
14 °C
57 °F

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Get Ready For Ouellette Avenue Bridge And Road Repair

Wednesday April 26th, 2023, 7:12pm

Construction
0
0
0

Starting Monday, Ouellette Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Tecumseh Road and Eugenie Avenue for road and bridge repair work.

Construction is expected to last until Saturday, August 19th, 2023

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message