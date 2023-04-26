Get Ready For Ouellette Avenue Bridge And Road Repair
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday April 26th, 2023, 7:12pm
Starting Monday, Ouellette Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Tecumseh Road and Eugenie Avenue for road and bridge repair work.
Construction is expected to last until Saturday, August 19th, 2023
