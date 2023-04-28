Garbage Cleanup Along E.C. Row Expressway Gets Underway Saturday

Drivers are asked to use extra caution while driving on the E.C Row Expressway this Sunday, April 30, through the first week of May, as City of Windsor Parks staff will be picking up garbage along the roadway.

Work will take place on the centre median, roadside shoulders and all on- and off- ramps.

Crews will work from 6:30am to 4:30pm with rolling lane closures in effect along shoulders and at on- and off-ramps.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

At the completion of shoulder work, crews will begin cleaning the median starting at Huron Church Road and moving east towards Banwell Road.

This work will last for approximately two weeks and is weather dependent.