Celebrate Earth Day On Sunday
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Friday April 21st, 2023, 8:30am
Windsor-Essex will mark Earth Day on Sunday, April 23rd, between 10:00am and 3:00pm at Malden Park.
The free event will feature environmental exhibits; arts and crafts; games; prizes, and entertainment! Participants are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle as the hydration station will be onsite. Sciensational Snakes is taking part with their really cool critters and a series of performances on the stage.
More than 30 different organizations are taking part in this event, designed to provide a voice and venue for environmental causes.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Earth Day Windsor Essex has been celebrated since 1989.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook