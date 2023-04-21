Celebrate Earth Day On Sunday

Windsor-Essex will mark Earth Day on Sunday, April 23rd, between 10:00am and 3:00pm at Malden Park.

The free event will feature environmental exhibits; arts and crafts; games; prizes, and entertainment! Participants are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle as the hydration station will be onsite. Sciensational Snakes is taking part with their really cool critters and a series of performances on the stage.

More than 30 different organizations are taking part in this event, designed to provide a voice and venue for environmental causes.

Earth Day Windsor Essex has been celebrated since 1989.