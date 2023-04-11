Cabana Road Construction Continues This Year

Phase four of construction on Cabana Road is set to start later this month. This will complete the expansion of Cabana Road from Dominion Boulevard to Highway 3 in the west.

Phase 4 of the Cabana Road project will see the expansion of the road from two to four lanes; wider sidewalks; active transportation facilities; upgraded water mains, storm sewers, street lighting, traffic signals and pedestrian crossing signals; and the addition of one more through and right-turning lane at the Highway 3 and Cabana Road West intersection. All utility companies have completed the process of relocating utility lines to allow for this next phase of construction to begin.

The fifth phase of this project will rebuild Cabana Road from Sixth Concession to Walker Road and is expected to begin in 2024. At the same time, planning and design activity has already begun regarding continued expansion, further east of Walker Road, where Cabana becomes County Road 42.