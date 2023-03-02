Winter Weather On The Way Friday

Friday is looking to be an eventful weather day.

A Texas low is expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds to a large swath of southern Ontario. Snow will begin Friday afternoon and quickly become heavy at times. Heavy snow in combination with strong easterly winds may create reduced visibility and hazardous travel conditions. Snow may mix with ice pellets at times or even transition over to rain. Areas that change over to rain may see significant rainfall accumulations.

Temperatures in some areas across the region may remain above zero during the snowfall, which may limit accumulations slightly.

