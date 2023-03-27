Train Rolls Into The Colosseum This June

Multi-Grammy Award-winning, diamond-selling band Train hits The Colosseum stage, along with special guest Thunderstorm Artis, on Saturday, June 24 at 8:00pm.

Train has had 14 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 list since the release of their debut self-titled album in 1998. The tumbling wordplay of “Meet Virginia” gave them their first unlikely radio hit and 2001’s album Drops of Jupiter broke them to multi-platinum status thanks to the double-Grammy Award-winning title song that spent 10 months in the Top 40, has been certified seven times platinum in the U.S., and earned the 2001 GRAMMY Award for Best Rock Song.

The group won another Grammy Award in 2011 for their global hit “Hey, Soul Sister” from their multi-platinum album Save Me, San Francisco. “Hey, Soul Sister” was the Number One best-selling smash and most downloaded single of 2010, achieved RIAA Diamond status in 2021 and is now 11 times platinum, and in 2022 surpassed one billion streams on Spotify.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00am on Friday, March 31st.