Highbury Canco Strike Ends
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday March 7th, 2023, 4:22pm
Employees at Highbury Canco in Leamington have ratified a four-year agreement. The 405 employees are members of UFCW Local 175.
The ratification of the new deal brings an end to the strike, which began on February 13th, 2023.
