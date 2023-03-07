SunnyNow
Highbury Canco Strike Ends

Tuesday March 7th, 2023, 4:22pm

Leamington
0
0
0

Employees at Highbury Canco in Leamington have ratified a four-year agreement. The 405 employees are members of UFCW Local 175.

The ratification of the new deal brings an end to the strike, which began on February 13th, 2023.

