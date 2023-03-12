Light SnowNow
Fire In Downtown Windsor

Sunday March 12th, 2023, 12:29pm

The cause of a fire in downtown Windsor is listed as undetermined.

It broke out just before 5:00am Sunday in the 400 block of Wyandotte Street West.

Five people have been displaced, and damage is set at $125,000.

