Fire In Downtown Windsor
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Sunday March 12th, 2023, 12:29pm
The cause of a fire in downtown Windsor is listed as undetermined.
It broke out just before 5:00am Sunday in the 400 block of Wyandotte Street West.
Five people have been displaced, and damage is set at $125,000.
