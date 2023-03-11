NEWS >
Don’t Forget to Spring Forward Tonight

Saturday March 11th, 2023, 9:00am

City News
Daylight Saving Time starts on Sunday morning at 2:00am, which means it’s time to set your clocks ahead by one hour, Saturday night/Sunday morning.

Windsor Fire & Rescue Services also reminds Windsorites that this is a good time of the year to install fresh batteries in your smoke detectors.

