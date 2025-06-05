Windsor-Essex

WEATHER: Thursday June 5th, 2025

Thursday June 5th, 2025, 7:00am

Weather
Here is the weather for Thursday June 5th, 2025.

A few showers ending near noon then cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind north 30 km/h becoming light late in the morning. High 19. UV index 7 or high.

