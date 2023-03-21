Cabana Road Corridor Improvements Phase 4 Public Information Center Planned For Wednesday

The City of Windsor is hosting a Public Information Centre to present the design and construction schedule for the next stage of improvements to the Cabana Road corridor.

This project was recently tendered by the City and awarded to a local contractor, with construction slated to start in the spring, and involves a stretch of improvements from Mount Carmel Drive to Highway 3.

The work includes road widening, bike lanes, sidewalks and new lighting.

The PIC will allow members of the public, including residents, schools and institutional organizations in the construction area, to review the design and construction schedule. City of Windsor Engineering Staff, along with representatives from Dillon Consulting Ltd. and Cabana Phase 4 contractor, Amico Infrastructures Inc., will be present to discuss the project and address any questions or comments regarding construction related matters.

It takes place on Wednesday, March 2nd2, 2023 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Southwood Public School (entrance door facing Mt. Carmel Drive).