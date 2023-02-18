McDougall Closed At The Tracks
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday February 18th, 2023, 9:25am
McDougall Avenue is closed North of Eugenie at the CP Rail tracks.
Thre will be no thru traffic for both north and southbound lanes at the tracks.
CP Rail will be completing repairs until February 19th.
