Ice Storm Clean-Up Continues In LaSalle

Clean up continues in LaSalle.

Town officials say that here are a large number of trees and branches down throughout LaSalle. Crews have been working all night salting roads, monitoring downed wires and cleaning up debris. With ice still on the trees and predicted winds and a warm-up this afternoon, it is expected that more branches will fall throughout the day.

Power may still be out in some areas. If residents are without heat, the Vollmer Complex, the LaSalle Civic Centre and LaSalle branch of the Essex County Library are open.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The Town will provide roadside collection of small to medium downed branches from private property, beginning on Monday, February 27th, 2023. Residents are asked to bring the branches to the curb or edge of road without blocking the road, driveways or sidewalks. Anything private property limbs that is too large to bring to the curb will be the responsibility of the resident to have removed from their property.

For any trees that are down across the road or on homes, you are asked to call the Public Works Department at 519-969-4143. Any resident with a tree on their home and/or damage to their houses, they should contact their insurance company for assistance.