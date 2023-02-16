Freezing Rain Warning In Effect
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday February 16th, 2023, 5:20pm
A wintry mix of precipitation is expected beginning this evening.
Precipitation may begin as rain or ice pellets in some areas before transitioning to freezing rain and ice pellets. Ice accretion may be limited during the onset as ground temperatures may be above zero.
Freezing rain conditions may last through the evening hours before changing to freezing drizzle or light snow by early Friday morning.
