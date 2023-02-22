Fire In West Windsor

Windsor firefighters have extinguished a blaze at a home in West Windsor.

Fire crews, police and EMS were called to the 2200 block of Union Street just after noon on Wednesday.

The blaze was quickly put out.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire or how much damage the blaze caused.

Windsor Police have Union Street closed between Randolph and California.