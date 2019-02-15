Point Pelee Hosting Movie Nights

Point Pelee National Park is planning a series of movie over the coming months in the park’s refreshed visitor center theatre.

The series will kick off on Wednesday, February 20th at 7pm with the screening of Call of the Forest – the Forgotten Wisdom of Trees by Ontario scientist/author Diana Beresford-Kroeger.

This film details some of the most beautiful forests in the northern hemisphere and investigates the history and beauty of these ancient forests and the issues they face.

Movie night continues on Wednesday, March 13th at 6pm during March Break Madness where families can enjoy a special viewing of The Lorax movie based on the story by Dr. Seuss.

On Wednesday, April 17th at 7pm the park will be screening a film as part of the Reel Canadian Film Festival. Specific film to be announced.

The park says that the movie nights have been scheduled mid-week to provide local park users with more opportunities to use their annual park passes throughout the year.

All movies are included with annual passes or price of admission. As space is limited, we ask visitors to pre-register by calling the park at 519-322-2365 ext 0, or emailing [email protected]