Alessia Cara Heading To Caesars Windsor In May

JUNO and Grammy Award Winner and multi-platinum Canadian singer/songwriter Alessia Cara is returning to The Colosseum stage at 7:30pm on Wednesday, May 15th for an all ages show.

Cara emerged onto the music scene in 2015 with her global anthem “Here.” Cara’s first release “Here” grabbed the world’s attention when it garnered over 500,000 streams on Soundcloud in its first week, going on to become Spotify’s Most Viral Song of 2015 selling over 3 million copies. A five-track EP, Four Pink Walls, soon followed before the release of the full-length certified platinum KNOW –IT-ALL. Alessia lent her voice to “How Far I’ll Go,” the official song for Disney’s animated film Moana, penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Tickets start at $33 Canadian and go on sale at noon EST on Friday, February 8th at the Box Office and online.