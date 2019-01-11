Work To Begin On Demolition Of Old City Hall

The old City Hall is about to come down.

Work crews will begin to install fencing this month as they continue to prepare the site for eventual demolition. The fencing will cause some re-routing of pedestrian access to ensure a safe barrier is in place for the work area.

The old City Hall building was built-in 1956 and contains asbestos. The initial stage of the demolition will see hazardous waste removed according to safety regulations, including regular air quality monitoring. Equipment will also be installed to ensure any vibrations and dust caused by demolition work remains within acceptable levels.

Once the hazardous material is safely removed, the building will be knocked down and remaining materials recycled.

The City is hoping to achieve an 80% to 85% recycle rate with materials. This will save money on backfill, as well as the cost that would have been involved to transfer material to the landfill.

The final demolition work is anticipated to be complete by August 2019.