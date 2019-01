Windsor’s jobless rate was down for December.

Statistics Canada reports that it was 5.4% in December compared to 6% in November.

Looking back for the year it was 6.9% in October, 7.3% in September, 6.6% in August, 6% in July, 5.8% in June, 6% in May, 5.5% in April, 5.2% in March, 4.9% in February and 4.6% in January.

Windsor’s jobless rate represents the entire Windsor-Essex census area.