Tecumseh Says 2018 Was A Good Year For The Town

The Town of Tecumseh says this past year was a busy and productive one with new facilities opened, new programs launched and the municipal election was completed.

Some highlights for the town include:

Installed more than 1,000 rain shields in sanitary sewer manholes to prevent inflow during heavy rainfall Completed the Rossi Drive Sanitary Sewer Extention in Oldcastle Completed the third Citizen Satisfaction Survey with a satisfaction rate of 98% Received the GFOA Distinguished Budget Award for the ninth consecutive year Received the Gord Smith Healthy Workplace Award for the seventh consecutive year Launched the first ever Town-wide Business Satisfaction Survey Launched Marriage Licence and Civil Ceremony Service in Town Opened the Town’s first splash pad in St. Mary’s Park and a Sandwich South Cultural Resource Centre Reached almost $400,000 in grants awarded under the Tecumseh Community Improvement Plan Received $40,000 in grant funding for new Senior Fitness Program Engaged the services of an architect to design the Tecumseh Multi-Use Sportsplex



“I am excited for the new year and the new strategies my Council colleagues and I will lay out,” said Gary McNamara, Mayor of Tecumseh. “We heard from our constituents during the election and we continue to develop and implement projects that benefit the great people of this Town. I am also excited for my roles with the County and AMO to share our voice both regionally and provincially to support the Windsor-Essex Region as it grows.”

2019 also marks the 20th anniversary of Tecumseh’s Amalgamation which will be recognized through a number of events over the course of the year.