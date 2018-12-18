City Says New Parking App A Hit

The City of Windsor’s parking app that was launched last December has hit 60,000 uses.

“We’re thrilled with the number of people taking advantage of the technology,” said Parking Compliance and Enforcement Supervisor Bill Kralovensky. “We knew drivers would appreciate the convenience of no longer needing to search for change to park, but the uptake and feedback have been even better than we anticipated.”

Coins are still accepted at meters, but by downloading the app the coins are no longer needed.

Kralovensky says app usage is highest when students are around. “When students are in town, usage runs at over 11%; when the students are out for the summer, the percentage drops to just under 8%.”

For more information, visit the Parking App page at www.citywindsor.ca.