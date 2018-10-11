Here Is How To Vote In Lakeshore

Voting by mail is underway in Lakeshore and the town is extending office hours to accommodate voters.

The front desk at the main entrance of Town Hall will be open for the following extended hours for the purpose of voter registration and Voting Kit drop off:

Tuesday, October 16th, 2018 until 8pm

Thursday, October 18th, 2018 until 8pm

Monday, October 22nd, 2018 until 8pm

On Monday October 22nd, Voter Registration is also open on the Building Services Level of Town Hall from 4:30pm to 8 pm.

Drive-Thru Voting Kit Drop Off locations will be open Thursday, October 18th and Monday October 22 from 10am to 8pm at the following locations:

Lakeshore St. Andrew’s Church, 235 Amy Croft Drive Parking Lot

Atlas Tube Centre, 447 Renaud Line Back Parking lot

Former Belle River Arena, 304 Rourke Line Parking lot

Lakeshore Town Hall, 419 Notre Dame, Lavoie Street behind Town Hall

Libro Community Centre, 1925 S Middle Road Parking lot

Shanahan Park, beside Fire Station #2, 1465 Lakeshore Road 203 Parking lot

Comber Community Centre, 7100 Community Centre Street Parking lot

Stoney Point Park, 880 Comber Sideroad Parking lot

If voters are not able to attend any of the Voting Kit Drop Off Drive Thrus, they can drop off their ballots at: