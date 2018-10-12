Essex Looking For Firefighters
Liz Thorne
Friday October 12th, 2018
Posted at 9:17am
The Town of Essex has launched their 2018 volunteer firefighter recruitment campaign.
“With Fire Prevention top of mind this time of year, we thought there would be no better time to let people know we’re hiring,” said Essex Fire and Rescue Chief Rick Arnel. “While we are fortunate to have dedicated teams of volunteer firefighters at all three stations, we’re looking to fill a few open positions.”
The campaign aims to educate and engage potential firefighters with all they need to know about the work and will include printed posters, social media, and video promotions throughout the Town of Essex and its social media accounts.
“This campaign will be all about telling the story of what it’s like to be a volunteer firefighter with Essex Fire and Rescue,” said Manager, Communications, Alex Denonville. “Our posters and social media campaigns feature our firefighters and residents will be able to hear directly from them on what it’s like to serve their community.”
Those interested in learning more about becoming a volunteer firefighter can visit www.essex.ca/FireRecruits, which includes resources on the training process and an online application form.
Essex Fire and Rescue will also host two Firefighter Recruitment Open Houses for those interested in learning more:
- Tuesday, October 23rd from 6:30pm to 8pm
Shaheen Room, Essex Centre Sports Complex
60 Fairview Avenue West, Essex Centre
- Wednesday, October 24th from 6:30pm to 8pm
Community Room, Harrow and Colchester South Community Centre
243 McAffee Street, Harrow Centre
