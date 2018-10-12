Essex Looking For Firefighters

The Town of Essex has launched their 2018 volunteer firefighter recruitment campaign.

“With Fire Prevention top of mind this time of year, we thought there would be no better time to let people know we’re hiring,” said Essex Fire and Rescue Chief Rick Arnel. “While we are fortunate to have dedicated teams of volunteer firefighters at all three stations, we’re looking to fill a few open positions.”

The campaign aims to educate and engage potential firefighters with all they need to know about the work and will include printed posters, social media, and video promotions throughout the Town of Essex and its social media accounts.

“This campaign will be all about telling the story of what it’s like to be a volunteer firefighter with Essex Fire and Rescue,” said Manager, Communications, Alex Denonville. “Our posters and social media campaigns feature our firefighters and residents will be able to hear directly from them on what it’s like to serve their community.”

Those interested in learning more about becoming a volunteer firefighter can visit www.essex.ca/FireRecruits, which includes resources on the training process and an online application form.

Essex Fire and Rescue will also host two Firefighter Recruitment Open Houses for those interested in learning more: