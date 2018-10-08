Advance Polls Continue This Week

Advance polls for the 2018 election got underway on Saturday at Devonshire Mall.

If you missed your change to vote then, there are still four more changes this week.

Tuesday, October 9th at the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex from 0am to 8pm.

Wednesday, October 10th at the Windsor International Aquatic & Training Centre from 10am to 8pm.

Thursday, October 11th at Central Park Athletics from 10am to 8pm.

Saturday, October 13th at the WFCU Centre from 10am to 8pm.

For more information on the election, check out the city’s website.