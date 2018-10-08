Advance Polls Continue This Week

Monday October 8th, 2018

Posted at 2:00pm

City News
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Advance polls for the 2018 election got underway on Saturday at Devonshire Mall.

If you missed your change to vote then, there are still four more changes this week.

  •  Tuesday, October 9th at the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex from 0am to 8pm.
  • Wednesday, October 10th at the Windsor International Aquatic &amp; Training Centre from 10am to 8pm.
  •  Thursday, October 11th at Central Park Athletics from 10am to 8pm.
  •  Saturday, October 13th at the WFCU Centre from 10am to 8pm.

For more information on the election, check out the city’s website.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.