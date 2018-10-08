Advance Polls Continue This Week
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Monday October 8th, 2018
Posted at 2:00pm
Advance polls for the 2018 election got underway on Saturday at Devonshire Mall.
If you missed your change to vote then, there are still four more changes this week.
- Tuesday, October 9th at the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex from 0am to 8pm.
- Wednesday, October 10th at the Windsor International Aquatic & Training Centre from 10am to 8pm.
- Thursday, October 11th at Central Park Athletics from 10am to 8pm.
- Saturday, October 13th at the WFCU Centre from 10am to 8pm.
For more information on the election, check out the city’s website.
