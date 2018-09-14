Tony Orlando & Dawn Head To The Colosseum This Holiday Season

Friday September 14th, 2018

Posted at 10:00am

Entertainment
Tony Orlando & Dawn,are performing together for a special holiday show on The Colosseum stage Thursday, December 6th for two shows at 3pm and 8pm on their Christmas Reunion tour.

The show will feature their festive versions of holiday classics such as of “The Christmas Song”, “Ave Maria”, “Silent Night”, and their original holiday hit “Christmas in New York.”

Tickets start at $15 Canadian and go on sale at noon on Friday, September 21st at the Box Office and online.

 

