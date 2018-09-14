Open House Planned For Off-Road Biking In City Parks



An open house is planned to provide an update on the Off-Road Biking Study, with the current focus on Malden Park and Little River Corridor Park.

Residents are invited to come out and share their ideas with the staff that will be on hand to discuss progress on the plan and collect suggestions and comments.

It takes place on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 from 6pm to 8pm at the Malden Park Visitors Centre.