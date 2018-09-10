Local Employers Hiring At City Hall Job Fair

The City of Windsor Employment and Training Services is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, September 12th.

Employers looking to hire include Platinum Direct Hire, Smart Way Transport Partner, RJM Camionnage Corp., MK Roofing, UCB Canada, Peter Anthony Designs, Chase Transport Group, and Mackie Transportation.

Jobs include dispatcher, AZ Drivers, press operators, moldmaker, tool maker, CNC operator, skilled labourer, CNC machinist and general labourers.

It takes place at the Employment and Training Services office in suite 101 at 400 City Hall Square East from 9am to 3pm.

You must bring your SIN number and resume and be prepared for an interview.

Employers will not be on site.