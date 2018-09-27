It’s UWindsor Alumni Weekend



Some memorable milestones in UWindsor history will be celebrated starting Today as alumni return to campus for the annual Alumni Weekend.

The four-day event kicked off with a grab ‘n go breakfast for the campus community on Thursday, followed that evening with the SoCA Soiree at the School of Creative Arts, where students will have a chance to show off both their creative talents and their new classrooms.

On Friday, University Players will mark their 60th season with a 7pm pre-show alumni reception at the Jackman Dramatic Art Centre lobby, followed by a performance of Mr. Burns: A Post-Electric Play, based on The Simpsons cartoon series.

Also on Friday, Discover our Layers – An Evening with the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the department with a TED talk, appetizers, and live music by Josh Johnson at the Windsor Club beginning at 6pm.

Windsor Lancers Football will also celebrate its 50th anniversary Saturday with a 10am brunch at the St. Denis Centre, followed by an 11:30am Alumni Association pre-game barbecue at Alumni Field, and a 1pm game against Toronto Varsity Blues.

Also on Saturday, Lancer Hockey alumni will lace up for old times’ sake against the Detroit Red Wings alumni team at 4pm at the Capri Pizzeria Ice Complex, followed by the current Lancer Men’s Hockey team’s exhibition game against the Guelph Gryphons at 6pm.

Saturday will also bring the School of Dramatic Art’s Family BBQ and Carnival to the lawn of the Jackman Centre for food, fun, and performances by alumni aerialists Philip Psutka and Lindsay Bellaire of Theatre Arcturus, as well as Mark Lefebvre and Kyle Sipkens of The Stilt Guys.