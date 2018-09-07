Hospice Residential Program Finds Temporary Home

The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County will be temporarily moving their eight bed residential program to a unit which will be leased from Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare on Prince Road.

This temporary relocation is a result of the Hospice Residential Home being under construction. This construction, which started in the Spring of 2018 will see Hospice add two additional suites, two new family support rooms and the upgrading of all common rooms.

During this construction phase, Hospice patients will be located on 2North of the Dr. Y. Emara Centre for Healing Aging.

The move takes place on Tuesday, September 18th, 2018 and is estimated to last until November 30th, 2018.