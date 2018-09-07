‘Growing Up In Windsor’ The Theme Of Art, Poetry, Theatre Performance In Walkerville

A new art show and theatre performance taking place this weekend has Windsor’s history as its theme.

Scattered Ecstasies turns the spotlight on Windsor featuring a selection of poems from Because We Have All Lived Here from Black Moss Press.

“For those in our community who grew up in Windsor, this show, this book is a walk down memory lane, both historical and personal,” says director Dr. Barry Brodie. “The poems revive not just buildings and locales that have faded into the past, but enliven the feelings and the passions that built our city and our community. To those of us new to Windsor it is a verbal museum of mystery and history.”

Brodie says his inspiration for the performance was local poet Marty Gervais’ literary project for Canada 150.

“[Gervais] brought together a ‘group of seven'” poets and asked them to write about Windsor,” says Brodie. “Being a relatively new member of the Windsor community I found the book a treasure of history remembered and restored. I wanted to put a spotlight on the book and subsequently on Windsor itself.”

Scattered Ecstasies, now in its eighth year, combines art (paintings and photography) with poetry and acting to form a collaborative, interdisciplinary performance.

“At SHO one of our mandates is to bring the arts together in unique ways,” says Brodie. “For eight years now we have teamed up a poet, artist and actor to present Scattered Ecstasies. Each year we switch up the creative process and this year we started with the book and asked the actors to select their favorites.”

“Once those 14 poems were chosen I then passed them onto the artists to render them each in his/her own way. The title for this project comes from Alex Roth in his book ‘The Rest is Noise.’ He describes the modern French composer Olivier Messiaen as one who ‘expects paradise not only in the single awesome hereafter, but in the scattered ecstasies of everyday life.'”

The poems and their associated paintings and performances touch on topics such as Windsor’s automotive history, a trip to the drive-in movie theatre on Walker Road, racing of horses at Kenilworth Track (previously located near Devonshire Mall), the Detroit River, a curse on Peche Island, the old Walkerville Town Hall, relocating the AGW, and much more.

Seven actors (Tim Maitland, Mitch Snaden, Michele Leger, Michael Krym, Niki Richardson, Fay Lynn, Kitu Turcas), seven poets (Daniel Lockhart, Marty Gervais, Mary Ann Mulhern, Vanessa Shields, Peter Hrastovec, Carlinda D’Alimonte, Dorothy Mahoney) and fourteen artists (Katherine Roth, Phil McLeod, Mark Crampsie, Joe Symchyshyn, Holly Wolter, Lupita Amaya, Nora Harvey, Barbara Pierce Marshall, Dianne Clinton, Lorraine Steele, Jeremy Burke, Danah Beaulieu, Melissa Piva, Katrina Hesman) make the performance possible.

“All in all it is a magical mystery tour of a wild and wonderful city!” says Brodie.

Scattered Ecstasies takes place tonight, Friday September 7th, and tomorrow, Saturday September 8th at 8pm at the Roth Centre for the Performing Arts at SHO Studios, 628 Monmouth Road in Windsor.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance online at https://windsor.snapd.com/events/view/1179860.