48-Hour Flickfest To Be Named After Mark Boscariol

The 48-Hour FlickFest, an intense, hyperlocal movie-making challenge, is being named in honour of Mark Boscariol.

Boscariol was the founder the Windsor International Film Festival in 2005, and passed away suddenly this summer.

“Mark was a long-time supporter of the local arts and he held this event near and dear to his heart,” said Mark’s wife Daena Boscariol. “We are pleased to see this important program of WIFF named in his honour and hope that the Mark Boscariol 48-Hour FlickFest continues to challenge, inspire and bring joy to both participants and audiences for many years to come.”

This year’s 48-Hour FlickFest takes place from October 12th to 14th and will see neophyte and veteran filmmakers from Windsor and Detroit race against the clock to produce a five-minute movie for a $2,000 cash prize.

“Mark loved movies, but he loved movie-makers even more,” said WIFF Executive Director and Chief Programmer Vincent Georgie. “He reveled in their creativity and he supported their projects, providing funding, encouragement and opportunities, applauding from behind the curtain while they basked in the spotlight.”

A jury of film industry professionals will select the inaugural winner of the Mark Boscariol Best of FlickFest Award. The films will be screened on November 2nd. A special program of events that evening in tribute to Mark Boscariol will be announced at a later date.