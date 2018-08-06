Watch For Lane Closures This Week On Both Ojibway Parkway And Riverside Drive West

Monday August 6th, 2018

Posted at 8:26pm

Construction
Two busy city streets will see lane closures this week.

Riverside Drive West will be reduced to one lane between Caron Avenue and Crawford Avenue for bridge repairs between 9am and 3pm. A flag person will be directing traffic.

Ojibway Parkway between Sandwich Street and GN Booth Drive will have lane closures in both directions for road repairs from 7am to 7pm. This project lasts until August 17th.

