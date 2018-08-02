Summer Festival Preview: Hogs For Hospice
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Thursday August 2nd, 2018
Posted at 1:00pm
Hogs for Hospice returns this weekend in Leamington. The three day motorcycle rally takes place at Seacliff Park on Lake Erie.
The weekend features fun and activities for everyone to enjoy including concerts, the best organized registered ride in Ontario, freestyle motocross show, custom bike show, bike games, vendors, beer garden and much more.
You can fund more information on the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.
