Several Vehicles Stolen Throughout Chatham-Kent

Police in Chatham-Kent are investigating a rash of vehicle thefts.

A Chevrolet Equinox was stolen from an O’Neil Street residence in Chatham sometime overnight between Tuesday, August 28th, and Wednesday, August 29th, 2018. It was recovered yesterday morning after being abandoned on Pine Street in Chatham.

A 2008 Dodge Avenger, grey in colour, was stolen from an O’Neil Street residence in Chatham sometime overnight between Tuesday, August 28th, and Wednesday, August 29th, 2018. No licence plates were attached to the vehicle at the time of the theft.

A 2005 enclosed cargo trailer, grey in colour, was stolen from a business in Morpeth sometime between Monday, August 27th, and Wednesday, August 29th, 2018. It has Ontario licence plate M1463R attached.

A 2003 Oldsmobile Alero, black in colour, was stolen from a Creek Line residence in Dover Township sometime overnight between Tuesday, August 28th, and Wednesday, August 29th, 2018. It has Ontario licence plates AYKK189 attached.

A 2006 Dodge Ram 3500, silver in colour, was stolen from a farm field on Manning Road in Chatham sometime overnight between Wednesday, August 29th, and Thursday, August 30th, 2018. It has Ontario licence plates 5685YD attached.

Anyone who sees any of these vehicles or has any information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Chatham-Kent Police at 519-352-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.