Point Pelee Warns Visitors Of Blue-Green Algae In Lake Erie

Parks Canada is advising visitors and their pets to refrain from swimming or wading in the water off the beaches along the western shore of Point Pelee National Park due to the potential public safety risks associated with the current visible blue-green algal blooms.

They say that the blue-green algal blooms that are visibly present in Lake Erie may pose a potential health risk to visitors and their pets, and this precautionary measure will help to ensure visitor and pet safety.

The beaches will continue to remain open for visitors to enjoy activities such as picnicking, walking, and other land-based recreational activities.

Visitors are asked to contact Point Pelee National Park directly for more information about beach accessibility before visiting at [email protected] or call 519-322-2365.