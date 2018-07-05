Thunderstorm Watch Issued

Environment Canada warns that conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing torrential rain.

They say that scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon across southern Ontario.

Given the high heat and humidity a few of these thunderstorms could be intense resulting in localized torrential downpours.

These thunderstorms are expected to be slow moving, thus some locations could receive on the order of 25 to 50 mm of rain over a short period of time. Localized wind gusts up to 90 km/h will also be a concern.