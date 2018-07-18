Summer Festival Preview: Walkerville Art Walk

The 16th Annual Art Walk takes place on the streets of Walkerville this Weekend.

The summer street party starts Friday at 5pm to 10pm with night life to 2am and continues Saturday from 11am to 6pm with nightlife continuing until 2am.

From Wyandotte Street to Gladstone Avenue, see an eclectic collection of Essex County’s finest artists and small businesses showing off what it means to live, work and play in Walkerville.

Check out more summer fun on the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.