Paula Abdul Coming To Windsor

Multi-platinum recording artist Paula Abdul is coming to Caesars Windsor.

Abdul will perform her biggest 80’s hits and more this fall on Thursday, October 25th at 8pm.

As an award-winning singer, Abdul took the world by storm with her first studio release Forever Your Girl (1988). At the time, it was the most successful debut album, selling seven million copies in the U.S. and 70 million worldwide. It produced a record six #1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart including fan favourites “Straight Up,” “Opposites Attract” and “Cold Hearted”. For both her choreography and music, she has earned a long list of awards including two Emmys, a Grammy as well as multiple American Music and MTV Video Music awards.

Entertaining her fans for over 25 years, Paula Abdul continues to make appearances on TV including reality-competition shows American Idol for eight seasons; is an executive producer for Live To Dance; a judge on X-Factor and is currently the lead judge on So You Think You Can Dance Australia.

Tickets start at $25 and go on sale on Saturday, July 14th.