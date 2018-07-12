Heat Waring Issued

Thursday July 12th, 2018

Posted at 3:19pm

City News
It’s about to get real hot again.

Environment Canada says that humidex values reaching 40 are expected through the weekend.

A hot and humid air mass over the American Mid-West is expected to arrive Friday and then remain in place through the weekend. Afternoon temperatures in the low 30s will combine with high humidity to result in humidex values near 40. Overnight lows will remain in the low 20s providing little relief from the heat.

A cold front is forecast to move through the area Monday night ushering in cooler temperatures and lower humidity.

