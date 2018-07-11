First West Nile Virus Positive Mosquito Pool Found

A mosquito pool in Windsor-Essex has tested positive for west nile virus according to the Windsor Essex Health Unit.

This is the first sign of west nile in Windsor-Essex County this year, and no human cases of West Nile Virus have been identified in Windsor-Essex County.

However, this first positive mosquito pool of the season is an indicator that the virus is still in our community.

Windsor-Essex County residents should continue to protect themselves against mosquitoes. This is a good reminder for residents to eliminate any standing water and to take personal protective measures to avoid mosquito bites.