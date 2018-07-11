First West Nile Virus Positive Mosquito Pool Found
Wednesday July 11th, 2018
Posted at 2:57pm
A mosquito pool in Windsor-Essex has tested positive for west nile virus according to the Windsor Essex Health Unit.
This is the first sign of west nile in Windsor-Essex County this year, and no human cases of West Nile Virus have been identified in Windsor-Essex County.
However, this first positive mosquito pool of the season is an indicator that the virus is still in our community.
Windsor-Essex County residents should continue to protect themselves against mosquitoes. This is a good reminder for residents to eliminate any standing water and to take personal protective measures to avoid mosquito bites.
- Individuals can protect themselves from mosquito bites in several ways.
- Use insect repellents that contain DEET, Icaridin or other approved ingredients on clothing as well as exposed skin. Read and follow the manufacturers’ directions for safe use.
- Make sure that door and window screens fit securely and are free of holes.
- Limit the time you spend outdoors at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.
- Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and a hat when outdoors. Light-coloured clothing is best as mosquitoes tend to be attracted to dark colours.
Comment With Facebook