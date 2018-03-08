ClearNow
Thursday March 8th, 2018

Working Smoke Alarm Saves Lives In West Windsor Fire

Fires

A working smoke alarm is getting credit for helping residents escape their burning house Thursday morning. The fire broke out in the 700 block of Rankin around 9:30am. Investigators say it started...

Friday January 26th, 2018

UPDATED: Suspicious Fire In Amherstburg

Fires

Last updated: Friday January 26th, 2:05pm A house fire Thursday evening in Amherstburg is being called suspicious. Amherstburg Police say that at 4:30pm they were called to a residence in the 300...

Sunday January 14th, 2018

Vacant House Fire Under Investigation

Fires

A vacant house in Windsor went up in flames early Sunday morning. Fire crews were called to the home around 3am at 604 South Pacific Avenue. It took crews close to two...

Saturday January 6th, 2018

UPDATED: Three Displaced After Fire On Ouellette Avenue

Fires

Last updated: Saturday January 6th, 5:17pm Three people have been displaced after an apartment fire Saturday morning. It broke out in a unit at 1534 Ouellette Avenue around 11:30am and took firefighters close...

Thursday December 7th, 2017

Fire Under Investigation

Fires

An early morning fire is under investigation. It broke out around 2am at a home on the corner of St. Louis Avenue and Ontario Street. Officials say that the house was empty...

Wednesday November 22nd, 2017

Fire At Rubber Processing Facility In Walkerville

Fires

Last updated: Wednesday November 22nd, 4:41pm A fire at a rubber and tire processing facility in Walkerville has been declared out. Firefighters were called shortly after midnight to the Windsor Rubber Processing...

Thursday November 9th, 2017

Wood Stove Fire In Windsor

Fires

A fire in East Windsor is out. It broke out just after 7pm Thursday evening in the 1200 block of George Avenue. Fire crews manged to bring it under control quickly. There...

Thursday November 2nd, 2017

UPDATED: Two Caron Avenue Fires Under Investigation

Fires

Last updated: Thursday November 2nd, 1:07pm An overnight fire at a home under renovations in the 650 block of Caron Avenue is under investigation. It broke out around 1am and heavy flames...