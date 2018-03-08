Working Smoke Alarm Saves Lives In West Windsor Fire

A working smoke alarm is getting credit for helping residents escape their burning house Thursday morning.
The fire broke out in the 700 block of Rankin around 9:30am.
Investigators say it started...
Last updated: Friday January 26th, 2:05pm
A house fire Thursday evening in Amherstburg is being called suspicious.
Amherstburg Police say that at 4:30pm they were called to a residence in the 300...
A vacant house in Windsor went up in flames early Sunday morning.
Fire crews were called to the home around 3am at 604 South Pacific Avenue.
It took crews close to two...
Last updated: Saturday January 6th, 5:17pm
Three people have been displaced after an apartment fire Saturday morning.
It broke out in a unit at 1534 Ouellette Avenue around 11:30am and took firefighters close...
An early morning fire is under investigation.
It broke out around 2am at a home on the corner of St. Louis Avenue and Ontario Street.
Officials say that the house was empty...
Last updated: Wednesday November 22nd, 4:41pm
A fire at a rubber and tire processing facility in Walkerville has been declared out.
Firefighters were called shortly after midnight to the Windsor Rubber Processing...
A fire in East Windsor is out.
It broke out just after 7pm Thursday evening in the 1200 block of George Avenue.
Fire crews manged to bring it under control quickly. There...
Last updated: Thursday November 2nd, 1:07pm
An overnight fire at a home under renovations in the 650 block of Caron Avenue is under investigation.
It broke out around 1am and heavy flames...