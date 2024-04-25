Don’t Miss The Staycation Expo At Devonshire Mall This Weekend

Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island has launched their annual Visitors Guide at the kick-off of the Devonshire Mall Staycation Expo.

The event encourages local residents to explore the great things to see and do in their own backyard. Organizers say the Staycation Expo, running April 26th and 27th, will focus on helping local residents explore their own backyard by planning a Staycation featuring 50+ exhibitors profiling key attractions, tour options, wineries, craft breweries, summer festivals and more exhibiting inside Devonshire Mall.

“We took the opportunity to highlight the region’s largest tourist attraction Caesars Windsor as the focus of our Official Visitor Guide to not only profile our top tourist attraction, but also capitalize on the brand recognition that Caesars Windsor brings with it,” said Gordon Orr, CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex. “Visitors are looking for trip planning inspiration, and our Official Visitor Guide is the ultimate tool to make that planning easy. Highlighting buyable experiences, one-of-a-kind itineraries and 280+ businesses, it is our most-packed guide ever, and will be a hot commodity on shelves and in businesses this year.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Visitors will also have the opportunity to engage with partners at the Staycation Expo with the Staycation Passport, an incentive program designed to help visitors explore all the stops at the Staycation Expo. Visitors can pick up a passport as they enter the Expo and get it stamped at 10 different exhibitors displayed at Devonshire Mall for the chance to win a $500 Devonshire Mall gift card.

TWEPI also launched their annual Visitors Guide. They say the guide features all new content, engaging new diverse and drone photography, and buyable experiences to entice locals and visitors alike to explore our region in an authentic way.

More details on the Staycation Expo are available at visitwindsoressex.com/staycation.