One Person Sent To Hospital After Thursday Afternoon Fire

Thursday April 18th, 2024, 5:11pm

Fires
0
0

Windsor Fire photo

One person was sent to hospital after a fire Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out in the 2200 Block of Alexis Road around 12:30 pm and took about an hour to bring under control.

Damages are estimated at around $20,000.

Police and fire are both investigating the cause.

