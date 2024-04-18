One Person Sent To Hospital After Thursday Afternoon Fire
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday April 18th, 2024, 5:11pm
One person was sent to hospital after a fire Thursday afternoon.
The fire broke out in the 2200 Block of Alexis Road around 12:30 pm and took about an hour to bring under control.
Damages are estimated at around $20,000.
Police and fire are both investigating the cause.
