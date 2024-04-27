Pet Of The Week: Hi, I’m Poker!

Poker – Female – 4 years – Jack Russell Terrier/Chihuahua Mix

Hi, I’m Poker. I may seem a bit shy at first, but once you get to know me, you’ll see I’m as sweet as can be. I’m a gentle soul, always careful not to startle anyone. I love to cuddle with people I’m comfortable with, it’s my favorite thing to do, especially when I’m feeling a bit nervous, which is quite often. I’m also very loyal, I’ll always be by your side, ready to give you my undivided attention. I may need a little time to warm up, but once I do, I promise to be the best friend you’ve ever had. I seem to do ok with other dogs, though it is probably best that they are around my size because I am quite small. I’m not really sure how I would do with cats or children, especially because of my nervousness. I’m a little anxious here and really want to make my way to my new home. Do you think you might have the perfect home for me? Adopting me would mean a world of unconditional love and loyalty. I promise to make every day brighter with my sweet, gentle nature.