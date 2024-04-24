Tourism Windsor Essex Launches New Birding Pass

Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island has launched a free digital pass operated by Bandwango to help guide outdoor enthusiasts to birding hubs, primary sites and bird-friendly certified businesses across the region.

“With tens of thousands visiting Windsor Essex Pelee Island each year to see our feathered friends fly through some of the best birding sites in North America, the addition of the digital-exclusive W.E. Bird pass will be an easy-to-use tool to guide users across the region” said Gordon Orr, CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island. “Going digital makes it easy for us to share accurate and timely information to users, makes the information accessible 24/7 and is at their fingertips.”

The W.E. Bird Pass is free and requires no downloading. The pass uses GPS data to geolocate users, and showcases the preferred sites, attractions and businesses within a close proximity. The pass also profiles special offers at select locations, the top birds that you can spot in the region while exploring, plus an incentive for users to explore more stops with a check in challenge, including a photo sharing tool.

The pass currently features 11 primary birding sites plus an additional 41 Bird-friendly certified sites. Each featuring welcome signage to guide users into the business as well as information on the pass, and all took part in an education session with Tom Preney, Naturalist & Birding Expert from Ojibway Nature Centre.

In addition to the launch of the W.E. Bird digital pass, an updated version of the Windsor Essex Birding Guide was released profiling birding sites across the region, events, naturalist tips and more. A digital edition of the guide is available now at visitwindsoressex.com/birding.